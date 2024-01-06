World Mental Health Day 2023: Promoting Universal Mental Health Right

death among those aged 15 to 29. Hence, the necessity of dedicating a day to evaluate progress, make informed decisions, and take proactive steps to enhance mental health worldwide.

World Mental Health Day was first observed on October 10, 1992, under the auspices of the World Federation For Mental Health, a global organization comprising over 150 member nations. The honor goes to Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter. In 1994, the inaugural celebration featured the theme ‘Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World.’ Since then, subsequent themes have continuously elevated the discourse surrounding mental health.

The Theme for World Mental Health Day 2023

For the year 2023, the World Health Organization has chosen the theme “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right.” This theme underscores the importance of creating awareness and taking actions that uphold and protect everyone’s mental health as an inherent human right.

Lektorat

Korrektorat

While it may go unnoticed by many, mental health is a fundamental human right accessible to all individuals, regardless of their social standing. This includes the right to protection from mental health risks, access to available, acceptable, and high-quality care, and the right to liberty, independence, and inclusion in society’s various strata.

The importance of robust mental health extends beyond personal well-being; it ripples throughout society’s human capital. As mental health issues increasingly affect a significant portion of society, those in this spectrum become more vulnerable to human rights violations, which, in turn, exacerbate mental health conditions. Hence, World Mental Health Day serves as an annual reminder of the need for equitable access to mental health care services.