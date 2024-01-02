Work with Fun and Good Income as Beta Game Tester

Playing video games and getting paid for it? Is it possible? Yes! Gaming companies are looking to hire amateur gamers from United States, Canada and United Kingdom to work for their company. They are looking for people that enjoy playing video games, to offer them a job as a beta game tester.

How much does a game beta tester earn?

The earnings of a paid beta game tester are not set in stone, so you can not expect to be told exactly what you’ll earn once you finally get started. Wages vary from company to company, so it’s somewhat difficult to give an exact figure on how much a video game beta tester can or will be paid.

If you are a new starter you can earn at least $9 per hour. The highest paid is $150 per hour which also depend on how many games you can test each week.

Can you beta test games in the comfort of your own home?

In fact, most of the game tester jobs are those located at the game company’s office, but there are still some game testing jobs that can be done at home. It depends upon the type of game, the size of the game development company, and the pay level.

What skills do you need to become beta video game tester?

A prospective beta game tester has to understand that a beta games tester does not have to be an outstanding game player to get the job, but that normal playing skills together with attention to details, English language skills and the respect of deadlines are needed. The ability that the game tester should possess is those of an investigator searching for bugs to notify the programmer.

Any person with this hobby thinking of working as a game tester has to know that the job is not only to play the game entirely as usual, but to play it according to tasks assigned to them.