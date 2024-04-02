Winterizing your Home is Easy with Proper Insulation

Surviving the winter months in Canada is not easy. Amidst the thick snow and freezing temperatures, your home should be the perfect place to enjoy much-needed warmth. It is essential to make your home winter-ready so that you do not end up with annoying drafts, icy floors and uneconomical energy bills. And, what’s the simple way of trapping heat and preventing unnecessary heat loss? Insulation! By insulating your home, you can expect to avoid the harsh winter weather.

Insulating your Home for the Colder Days Ahead!

Insulating the attic is not the only way of preventing heat loss. As a homeowner, you should focus on all the areas of your home. Here are a few ways in which you can insulate your home:

1. Attic

Because the attic is cramped and dark, it is wise to hire an insulation service. If you live in colder areas, you need to insulate the attic for preventing energy loss. The cost of attic insulation varies on the area of the attic and the type of insulation method. Usually, you will have to pay $2100 for batt insulation (fiberglass or cellulose).

2. Chimney

Most chimneys have an inner liner to keep the heat of flue gases inside the chimney. If the liner is damaged, you will have to re-install it. It allows you to avoid drafts and reduce wastage of fuel. Usually, the installation of chimney liner costs between $2500-$5000. But, for an accurate estimate, work with a chimney liner installation service.

3. Basement

In many old homes, you will find that the basement is left uninsulated. So, when you are insulating an old basement, do not just focus on the cold floors. Consider using rigid foam insulation for insulating the exterior basement walls. Also, insulate the basement ceiling. The price of insulation will be $2000-$8000 depending on the size of the basement.

4. Exterior Walls