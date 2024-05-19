Why an E-Commerce Company needs a Tollfree number

“Customer”. This word sounds like very simple that who buys something is called customer. But for an E-Commerce organization Customer is not only who purchase or use their services, Customer are king for the organization. So, it’s very essential for an E-Commerce organization to set up a simple tool which can set up a hassle-free connection between the customer and the organization.

An E-Commerce Businesses should use each medium of such communication with their customers e.g., social media (Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.), Communication (Toll-Free with IVR or a Virtual Number in case the budget is less), Email, Web and offline platforms as well.

their organization. We broke the requirement into two parts. 1. Why a customer calls on a tollfree number of an E-Commerce company? 2. Why an E-commerce must use the toll-free number?

Why Customer calls on toll free number of an E-Commerce Company?

Customers wants to know more about online products – Customer is always curious about the new products. In online shopping the cant touch and feel the product before purchasing the products. So, their curiosity is not solved only by seeing the photo and details in the website. So to know more details about the specific product a customer tried to call e-commerce company regarding the product. So, a toll-free number of an e-commerce organization helps the customer to connect with them.

Customer call on toll free number because he wants help for payment option – Sometimes customer is facing difficulties regarding the payment. Sometime they don’t understand how to pay for the product. Sometimes they face problems like, amount is debited but the website is not showing that the order is confirmed. So, to resolve this kind of issues a customer calls on the toll-free number of the e commerce company.

Customer save their time to purchase online product – Sometime customer calls the company to know about his/her query. S