Top Shopify alternatives in India

It is the most popular eCommerce platform that people use today. Shopify does, however, have significant flaws. It may be good to look at Shopify alternatives in India to develop and maintain your online business.
Thankfully, there are other Shopify alternatives accessible today, and it’s simply a matter of comparing and selecting what works best for you. There’s nothing wrong with experimenting with different Shopify options if they can help you. If you’re looking to create an online store in India, these free Shopify alternatives can help you in the process.
WooCommerce
WooCommerce is a self-hosting eCommerce platform built on WordPress. It’s scalable and open-source, making it ideal for businesses who desire complete control over their content. If you prefer using WordPress as your content management system, WooCommerce is the best Shopify alternative. It includes all of the necessary eCommerce functionalities.
Features:
- It’s open-source and free
- Content is entirely within your control and ownership
- Choose a payment processor depending on fees at your leisure
- For large-scale stores, it is less expensive
- It offers a large number of free plugins and extensions
- It is easy to customize
- Choose from a choice of free and paid WooCommerce themes to get the appearance you want
- Use WordPress’s robust foundation for SEO and content marketing
Wix eCommerce
Wix is one of the Shopify competitors that get right to the point by offering everything you need in a simple-to-use interface with low pricing. Wix eCommerce can assist you in both the creation and management of your online store. It’s a go-to option for both beginners and advanced users.
Features:
- It’s easy to use
- It has flexibility in design
- It offers value for money
- It provides features for websites
- It offers a drag-and-drop editor and numerous tutorials
- It provides a wide range of features
- It has 100+ templates and a one-of-a-kind design
- It offers a wide range of payment gateways
- It provides branded plans for free
BigCommerce
BigCommerce is an eCommerce platform with powerful marketing features, such as shopping cart abandonment emails and more. It’s the best Shopify alternative for savvy digital marketers and businesses looking to increase their eCommerce sales because of its comprehensive capabilities. BigCommerce may prove to be the right solution for you if you want a smooth, no-fuss experience with the versatility of a drag-and-drop editor. It’s a well-known company that offers a complete website solution.