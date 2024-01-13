Top-Rated Grand Canyon Airplane Tours From Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a terrific place to take a Grand Canyon airplane tour. Flights take off every day of the year and flyover over to the National Park or land on the top. Whichever option you go with, make sure to RSVP as trips sell out fast.

From Las Vegas, you can fly to the West Rim and the South Rim. The majority of the trips go to the West and it takes just 20 mins to get there. The South Rim, which is 275 miles away, takes about 60 minutes to reach.

Hoover Dam

The West Rim is where you get the most options. First, there’s the tour that flies over the Canyon (please note that all flights go over Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and Grand Canyon) and then goes back to Vegas. Takes about 3.5 hours total including hotel transfers.

But the tours that deliver the real bang for the buck are the landing tours. These are the ones that land on the top of the West Rim and include a helicopter ride to the bottom of the Canyon. From there you can do a Colorado River boat ride. Or how about VIP tickets to the Grand Canyon Skywalk?

Skywalk

The Skywalk is now officially Las Vegas’ most popular outdoor attraction. It’s an all-glass platform that lets you walk up to 75 feet over the edge until you are standing something like 4,000 feet over the bottom. The views? Awesome! Especially the ones of Guano Point and Eagle Point.

The Vegas plane to South Rim is very popular and is in reality the only air tour available that gets you from the Strip to the South. The basic version includes a bus tour inside the National Park. The deluxe comes with a 30-minute helicopter ride from South to North Rim and then a bus tour inside the park.

RSVP!

Please try to book your airplane tour as soon as you reasonably can. I suggest 1-2 weeks ahead

of time if you can. More time if possible. And by all means make sure you purchase the tour online in order to get the best Internet price, which is the lowest. Failure to not complete booking online can result in paying full price.