The Ultimate Guide to Starting A Wine Club

How a wine club should work

Before you can just start your wine club, you need to make sure that you know how a wine club should work. There are certain rules and regulations that you should consider, in order to have a legit wine club. These are some of the things that you should know about how a wine club should work.

Meetings normally take place, once a month

Always choose another host for the next meeting

Assign someone to pick up the wine for the meeting (premium, red wine or otherwise)

One meeting normally takes two to three hours. Taking breaks between every three wine bottles. Making sure that there are snacks as well.

Finding the right people

Knowing how a wine club works, isn’t the only thing you need to know before you can start your club. You need to know where to find the right people as well. Not everything is into the wine club thing, and you need to make sure that you know where to look.

The best place where you can find the right people is at wine clubs. Talking to people at other wine clubs, talking to people at night clubs where you see people enjoy drinking wine. You can also talk to friends and family that love drinking wine on special occasions. They also might know someone that might be interesting in joining the club. You will need about 25 to 35 people to have a successful wine club.

The wine and wine costs of a successful wine club

The success of a wine club will depend on the type of wine that you are going to taste and drink during your meetings. If you are only purchasing the cheapest wine on the market, you are going to lose members for sure.

The secret is to purchase a variety of wines for each meeting. To make sure that you are considering everyone’s taste with every meeting. A bottle of wine should vary between $20 and $40 per bottle. This is an average of what a bottle of wine costs.

Attracting new members

With any successful wine club, you need to make sure that you are attracting new members. This is the challenging part of having a club. This is where social media comes in. You can easily attract new members by posting your wine club on social media, telling about your events, and that it is open for new members.

You can also post advertisements in wine shops about the date and time of your new meeting. Other essential information about the club should be added as well.

Wine clubs are relatively new, but they can be successful and a lot of fun, if you know how to start your own club. This is more than just a drinking club. You are learning more about the different wines, tasting wines and enjoy friendships. It is also a great time to meet new people with the same interests and that also like wine just as much as you do. With this beginner’s guide, you will be able to start your own wine club and have success with it.