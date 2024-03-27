Is the secret of youthfulness cosmetic surgery, or a good diet and exercise regime, a special “wonder” supplement? Or perhaps the secret is simply having good genes? What if the secret is nothing to do with any of these things, but is instead all in your mind? You may have read this quote by Goldie Hawn:-“Youthfulness is connected to the ability to see things new for the first time. So if your eyes still look at life with wonder, then you will seem young, even though you may not be chronologically young”.

How old is old? How young is young? Why do some people feel young and others old? It’s not to do with age, it all boils down to your outlook on life, and how you instinctively perceive things. What is amazing is the number of people who head off to the nearest cosmetic surgeon for a nip here or a tuck there and still do not adjust to their new image. Even though your physical body may look significantly younger, you will only feel youthful when your mind adjusts to a new internal image of yourself.

What is even more amazing is that fact that this internal image is all in your mind, and therefore you have the ability to see yourself as youthful and to feel youthful no matter what shape your body is in. Cosmetic surgery really should work from the inside out, if you see what I mean! It’s risk free and it is pain free. All that is required is a commitment to see things from a different angle, to think in a different way. As Goldie Hawn rightly points out, the secret of youthfulness is not based upon how you look; it is dependent on seeing things with wonder, like a child who is experiencing something for the very first time.

You may think that this is all very well for Goldie Hawn to say. She is, after all, a beautiful woman to look at as well. But that outer beauty would not be so beautiful if she did not think in a youthful and beautiful way too. Your mind and body are intrinsically connected and each impacts more greatly on the other than most people realize.