The Impact of Emerging Technologies on Textile Manufacturing

Technologies like radio-frequency identification (or, RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) are enabling textile manufacturers to produce so-called ‘smart fabrics’. These products typically have micro-chip computing devices and/or nanotechnology in them – and come with powerful heat regulation, adaptability to environmental fluctuations, and other characteristics. Going forward, the demand for smart fabrics will keep rising.

More Reliance On Artificial Intelligence For Better Customization

The importance of quality control and customization is paramount for the textile industry in general, and spinning mills in particular. This is precisely where AI-powered technologies, computer vision, and related innovations are proving to be of assistance. Right from detecting quality glitches & defects, to ensuring optimal resource utilization and shortening product turnaround times, AI algorithms are driving the textile sector.

IIoT-enabled Sliver Management For Last-Minute Traceability

Digitalization is changing the game for the textile industry worldwide. With mills trying to upgrade themselves to Industry 4.0 standards, the demand for solutions powered by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is rising sharply