The Best Time to Inspect – Part 1

Home inspections conducted prior to a home being placed on the market is one of the wisest moves a seller can make. The initial response from sellers when approached with the idea of an inspection done as the home is about to be put up for sale is most always the same – “What?!”

Let’s review a few of the most common concerns about Pre-Listing Home Inspections.

1. “The buyer will not accept an inspection done for the seller.”

That is correct! The inspection done for the seller is not intended to replace the inspection done for the buyer. The purpose of the pre-listing inspection is to put the seller in control!

Given that no good surprise can come to the seller during the home inspection, regardless of when it is done or whom it is done for, it makes perfect sense to get every strand of information as soon as it can be gotten. Bad news doesn’t get better with time.

If there is some bad news, or more correctly, some items that needs attention or might have an impact on the home’s value, who better to receive that information than the seller? And when is a better time to receive that information than before the home is placed on the market?

The simple fact is this – a home inspection at the time of listing will put the seller in the best possible position. With the complete and clear view of the home’s strengths and weaknesses, the home can be marketed to the best benefit of the seller.

2. “I don’t want to pay for the inspection.”

This is certainly understandable. The seller generally perceives that the inspection is intended for the buyer, hence, should be a buyer’s responsibility. But to have the benefit of the information it must be paid for. Never have we had a complaint from a seller about the value of the inspection! In every case at the conclusion of a pre-listing inspection, the seller felt they had made a good choice in spending the money to get the inspection done.

In most cases, the seller’s feel good getting the peace of mind of knowing that no major event or expense will be uncovered by the buyer’s inspector. And on the rare occasion when it is discovered by the pre-listing inspector that the roof is completely shot or there is some other big expense or danger, the sellers, while not happy to have the problem, are glad to have discovered it on their own terms. The small expense of the inspection is always less then the cost and aggravation of a hurried hunt to get something repaired or replaced after the home is under contract.

Save the pain, spend the money. Get every home inspected prior to putting it on the market!