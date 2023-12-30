Sony Ericsson Satio Stays Sharp Till The Bottom Of The Glass

Sony Ericsson Satio is a cool handset which has awesome outlooks and features are guarantted to be great because it is a handset by Sony Ericsson. The mobile phone was released way back in the month of October 2009 an the fever ain’t ended yet. It carries a dimension of 112 x 55 x 13 mm and weigh around 126 grams. Now get ready to experience a fabulous TFT touchscreen which is of 3.5 inches and displays 16M colors in it. Now you’re getting the combination of both desires in a particular handset called Sony Ericsson Satio.

Now you don’t need to think much on its storage capacity because it has external memory of 8GB which can be expanded upto 32GB via microSD memory cards. Presently, UK electronics market is flooded with some cheap Sony Ericsson Satio deals.Coming on to its features then it has ofcourse GPRS/EDGE support, works on 3G network, WLAN connectivity, Bluetooth v2.0, USB v2.0, powerful 12 mega pixel camera which has a resolution of 4000 x 3000 and contains autofocus, xenon flash and a video LED flash also.

The handset is operating on symbian OS v9.4 and running on ARM Cortex A8 600 MHz processor. Some of its primary features are like it has SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email, IM, stereo FM radio, cool games, GPS support and many other features. Now it also come up with a superb audio and video quality and its music player is capable of playing almost all the major file formats. Sony Ericsson Satio deals can be opted if you’re looking for a new generation handset.

Now you can get this Sony Ericsson Satio deals under various mobile phone deals like contract phone deals, pay as you go mobile phone deals or SIM free phone deals. Don’t get confused now because in order to know that which deals would turn out to be best for you, you can always have a deep look in the websites. There are n number of online shoping protals which are coming up with some fabulous offers. All you need to do is to play smartly to grab the best deal around.