New business models, competition in global markets and dynamic behavior of travellers has led to shift in the focus of travel agencies to change the way they do their business. The more the booking procedures have become simpler the more critical it is for the travel agency to have sound mid office or back office system which optimizes the processes of their business and also improves the efficiency and effectiveness of the resources at work. Profitability driven travel intermediaries need to focus on revenue generating activities rather than on time consuming administrative work which is followed after the sale.

The main role of travel mid office is to receive the booking from various sales channels such a B2B, Pros and Cons of Travel Mid Office System Articles B2C, B2B2B, B2B2C, front/back office and manage them to deliver the final document to the customer. It helps in reducing the complexity of work which is involved in information management and coordination between various functions. The Travel technology companies today are designing advanced travel mid office system for travel intermediaries where they can manage everything from the reservation to invoicing, payment and reconciliatory accounting activities, which is a cost efficient solution that significantly improves their travel business. Using it, the travel agents will spend less time on doing administrative task manually they can now focus on better ways of serving customers.

https://phukhoanguyentrai.com/

https://yte52nguyentrai.com/

https://chuyenkhoasinhsan.net/

https://dobaco.vn/

https://dongduongsg.com.vn

What makes midoffice unique and important for the travel intermediaries, can be understood with the following features of the system?

· Booking Management from Multiple Sales Channels- The bookings which comes from various sales channels are processed centrally at one place.

· Full Automation of Front and Back Office- It combines the front and back office with the booking interface and GDS.

· Real-Time Booking and Pricing – The travel agents get the access to the real time prices through this interface.

· Customer Relationship Management Tool- The travel intermediaries can manage their current and future clients through this tool.

· Handling Complex Markups and Commission- Through midoffice the users can manage the complex sales commission and advance markups for multiple sales channels.