Poker: The Essentials of Poker Hands

Poker hands are the term used whenever a person or someone has 5 cards dealt in their deck. There is a certain ranking for these poker hands and not the usual ranking like one, two, and three. There are different rankings used for poker hands just like in a regular card game.

Here are some of the rankings of poker hands. The first ranking would be the high card. These are the type of poker hands that are ranked by the value of their highest card. For example, your poker hands are 7, 6, and 5, then 7 would be the highest and so forth. If your poker hands have the same value, it is then ranked as the next highest. The next type of ranking for poker hands would be pairs. As the word implies, 2 out of the 5 cards in the poker hands must have the same value. The next type of ranking for poker hands would be two pairs. This type of ranking for poker hands consists of two different pairs. The next type is called three of a kind wherein three out of the five cards in one’s poker hands are the same. Another type of ranking is called a straight wherein the cards in the poker hands contain 5 consecutive values which is ranked according to the rule of the highest card. The next kind of ranking or classification of poker hands is called flush. This kind of flush is not related to the ordinary flush that we know. A

abm888

flush is formed when all the cards (five cards) in the poker hands are of the same suit or classification (e.g. five hearts or five spades). The next type is called a full house wherein three out of the five cards in the poker hands are of the same value while the remaining two are a pair. The next kind of ranking for poker hands is called four of a kind. As the name suggests, four of a kind is when four of the five cards in the poker hands are of the same value and it is also ranked by the value of the 4 cards. The next type of ranking or classification of poker hands is called a straight flush. It is a combination of straight and flush hence the name. Sounds confusing? It is actually easy; here the cards of the poker hands have the same suit with consecutive values. The last and the best classification of poker hands is called the Royal flush wherein all the best cards which is comprised of Ace, King, Queen, Jack and 10 are all in the same suit.

Is it still hard to grasp? Well, a little visualization could help you envision the different ranking of poker hands. Take a look at the following examples: