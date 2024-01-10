Poker: Playing the Online Poker Game

Pacific Poker is one of the world’s most popular online poker rooms but when it comes to real life poker, there is only one event – the World Series of Poker.

Thus it should come as no surprise that Pacific Poker is offering seats to the biggest Poker show on earth.

Mike Herea, Promotions Department Manager for Pacific Poker has witnessed the affects of two of the world’s biggest poker names coming together. “The World Series of Poker is unequalled by any other poker event in the world today and is a great stepping stone for any online poker who wishes to make a mark in the off-line poker world. That is why everyone wants to play at the World Series. In which other field could amateurs be rubbing shoulders with professionals?” Herea said.

The competition is even open to those who know absolutely nothing about poker and can be found at the Pacific Poker Players Club.

The myth making abilities of the World Series of Poker have only grown in stature in recent time with the last few champions being previously unknown online players who overnight became celebrities. Australia Joseph Hachem was a nobody six months ago but now he is famous as the $7.5 million winner of the 2005 World Series of Poker main event. The year before it was Greg ‘Fossilman’ Raymer who defeated 2,576 players on his way to the title and 5 million dollars after winning his seat via an online poker site, for an original stake of $40.

Every Saturday Pacific Poker is holding its World Series of Poker. What is on offer is a $12,500 package consisting of the $10,000 entry fee as well as $2,500 towards travel and expenses.

Players can win their way through to this from Sub-satellites and satellites which start from as little as $2 +$0.20 or the Heads Up $70 + $5.

“As of now, already seven lucky players have made their way through the Players Club and won the chance of a lifetime and are going to be going to Las Vegas for WSOP 2006.”

Pacific Poker players can chance their luck for as little as $5.50. From there they can play all the way through to Las Vegas. The journey begins at the Players Club and can end in immortality.

But it’s not just about the money. “The World Series offers the chance for one to earn the respect and admiration of the poker world. Online players can be transformed instantly from complete obscurity to the toast of the poker world. The World Series offers a one way ticket to poker immortality,” Herea added.

Besides the entry fee, Pacific Poker will look after the lucky player’s travel expenses and accommodation to the most prestigious event in international poker. The tournament is to be held in Harrah’s Rio Casino in Las Vegas starting June 26, 2006 and the last two days of the event on August 9-10.