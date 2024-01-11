If you want to be an expert at Texas Hold’em, you must first learn certain a poker chart in order to gain a thorough comprehension of the steps you must make. Such Texas Hold’em charts involve general poker charts such as hand standings, beginning hands, a poker range chart or even a poker diagram, bankroll management, and so on. We’ve compiled a list of the most useful charts that you can peruse, that will assist you in winning games more frequently. Before we get into the serious business, we’ll start with some of the most popular hold’em charts, which are connected to hand standings and nicknames.

Every poker player ought to have these 20 poker charts

A poker chart assists a player in assessing risks, opportunities, possibility, as well as odds. Keep such charts on hand to assist you excel in-game:

Poker Hand Ranking

Best Poker Starting Hands

Common Made hand Nicknames

Common Poker Nicknames

Poker Blind Charts

Abbreviations for Player Positions at a Poker Table

Poker Starting Hand Ranges Chart (9-Max Cash, 100bb)

Poker Starting Hand Ranges Chart (6-max Cash, 100bb)

Poker Pot Odd Charts

Poker Odds Chart

Poker Equity Chart: Common PRE-FLOP Scenarios

Minimum Defence Frequency (MDF)

Poker Equity Chart: Common POST-FLOP Scenarios

Bankroll Management: Bankroll Requirements Based on Win Rate

Bankroll Management: Tournament Bankroll Requirements

Bankroll Management: Guidelines for Bankroll for Texas Hold’em

Full-Limit Hold’em (FLHE) Minimum Buy-in Chart

Push Fold Chart: Nash Poker Chart (Poker Shove Chart)

Full Ring Ranges Poker Charts ( 6 Big Blind)

Six-Max Ranges Poker Charts ( 9 Big Blinds)

Poker Chart of Poker Blinds: Names of Table Stakes

When playing poker, you must be aware of the blind level. It is extremely important. Online games differ slightly from traditional table games in that the blinds are converted to stakes. As a result, you must ensure that you are familiar with both words and terms.

$0.01/$0.02

2NL

$0.02/$0.04

4NL

$0.05/$0.10

10NL

$0.10/$0.25

25NL

$0.25/$0.50

50NL

$0.50/$1.00

100NL

$1/$2

200NL

$2/$5

500NL

$5/10

1000NL

$10/$20

2000NL

$25/$50

5000NL

Understanding the Various Risks

The smallest online game is $0.01/$0.02 games, with such a a maximum buy-in of $2.00. This stake is most commonly seen, at the absolute least, on major sites of higher traffic.