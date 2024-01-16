Panakeia: The First THC-Free Cannabis Plant

The world today is split between those who have cannabis for the high it produces and those who are more interested in its medicinal benefits and not much into euphoria. For the latter, it is good news as a Florida-based cannabis company has found a way to produce a cannabis plant variation that is tetrahydrocannabinol-free (THC-free). Considering the strict hemp laws that are already in place which makes the life of CBD product producers difficult as they are only allowed to manufacture CBD products from plants with less than 0.3% THC content, this is good news for them as well.

Oglesby Plants International

Oglesby Plants International, a wholesale plant nursery in Calhoun County, Florida, is responsible for producing the world’s first THC-free cannabis plant. Florida A&M University approved the strain under an Industrial Hemp Pilot Project. Currently, the project is administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Bazelet Oglesby, a subsidiary of Bazelet Health Systems and Oglesby Plants International, focuses on plant breeding, plant tissue culture, the propagation of young hemp plants, and plant-based product development. A patent has been issued under its name.

Panakeia and The Future of Cannabis

With no Delta-8 or Delta-9 THC and with a significant concentration of cannabigerol (CBG), Panakeia will have a remarkable commercial value. Bazelet Research has studied this molecule (CBG) for years. CBG is the decarboxylated form of cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), the parent molecule from which other cannabinoids are synthesized.

The Panakeia plants are expected to be ready for cultivation by 2021 which indicates that new CBD products from these plants would surely flood the US markets with an even better value proposition. The CBG compounds can be incorporated in a wide range of products including cosmetics, foods, and nutraceuticals. The continued legalization across the US and many other countries around the globe have given cultivators the freedom to develop new strains such as this that have distinctive properties. These innovations show us that there is much more to cannabis than just CBD and THC, and we should keep our eyes open to such changes.

Before CBD came into the picture, producers were focused on cultivating cannabis that was high in THC concentrations. However, a new population became cannabis consumers since CBD products flushed the markets. This section of consumers was not interested in the high that cannabis is most associated with rather was keener on the medicinal alternatives that CBD products claim to provide. Because of the mainstream CBD promotions and the increase in demand cultivators are constantly looking for new cross-breed products with even less THC. Much like craft beer, craft cannabis is something that will be more popular in the near future.