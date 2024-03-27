Network Marketing Companies, How Do I Choose One?

Think about this…at the time I wrote this article, there were over 900 active companies worldwide that claim to be legitimate Network Marketing companies. Imagine how long it would take you to evaluate every single company. You’d go insane.

To save your sanity, your valuable time, and many sleepless nights, I took the time to review the top 100 companies. And while each one is unique, I was able to identify the 4 primary components that will help you determine if a company is structured to increase your chances of success. Then, instead of analyzing every little detail, you can focus on only those 4 main components. By following the process I’ve outlined below, you’ll be able to choose a company that is right for YOU so you can get started NOW!

You also need to be aware of one more thing before you get started…”Determining whether or not a company is good or bad is subjective to your specific interests and needs”…Here’s what I mean by that. What’s important to me may not be important to you. For instance, the compensation plan may be the most important to you, while the marketability of the product may be the most important for me.

Every company has good points, and every company has bad points. It’s just a reality that there is no perfect company. If you’re searching for a perfect company, your search will never be over. However, you can find a company that is PERFECT FOR YOU! So, I’m not going to give you a list of good companies and bad companies. Instead I’ll show you how to easily evaluate a company in a few simple steps, and you get to decide which company will make YOU the most successful.

Here are the 4 components you should use to evaluate a company: 1) Marketability of Product (Marketing Plan). 2) The Length of Time in Business. 3) The Product or Service You Promote. 4) The Compensation Plan (how you get paid).

Marketability

Let’s begin with the marketability of a product or service. I put that one first because if you do not have a strong marketing strategy, the product and the compensation plan are mute points. Don’t believe me, ask anyone who’s had a great product, yet couldn’t get anybody to buy it. No matter how great your product is, if nobody buys what you have, what are your earnings? That’s right, 100% of nothing is ZERO. Some people in Network Marketing can sell anything, but they are the minority.

There are a lot of great products and services offered in Network Marketing, but a great marketing strategy is what will drive sales throughout your entire down-line. Let me repeat that… a great marketing strategy is what will drive sales throughout your entire down-line. The marketing plan should be unique and get customers to take action to buy your product or service.