Find Naturopathy Schools in the United States and Canada. Today, there are several naturopathy schools that offer comprehensive natural healthcare education to students who are seeking an alternative academic plan.

While most naturopathy schools offer Doctor in Naturopathic Medicine programs, some of these alternative medicine colleges may provide coursework in acupuncture and Oriental medicine, as well as nutrition, behavioral science and herbal medicine. A number of naturopathy schools will extend a variety of certificate and degree programs, depending on the nature of study. For those students who are primarily interested in enrolling in the Doctor of Naturopathic medicine program, there are several prerequisites that must be met prior to entry. Requirements for enrollment into naturopathy schools may include but are not limited to college-level algebra and/or precalculus, chemistry, general biology, physics, psychology, English and humanities; among others.

Recommended courses that may prove valuable during participation in one of several naturopathy schools could consist of anatomy, biochemistry, botany and physiology. Students may opt to take a four or five-year course of education to complete their naturopathic medicine studies. During the first and second years of attending a number of naturopathy schools, students will gain course-intensive training and education in anatomy, Ayurvedic medicine, biochemistry, botany, clinical analysis, gross anatomy, human physiology, pathology, immunology, macro and micronutrients, homeopathy and many other related subtopics.In the third and fourth years of most naturopathy schools, students engage in studies in pathology; medical specialties such as pediatrics, oncology, sports medicine and others, and will usually participate in clinical internship as well. Total hours that students will invest in a number of naturopathy schools are well over 4,000 credit hours.Enrolling in one of many naturopathy schools may be beneficial to both upcoming students and professional practitioners. Job outlook is promising for many reasons, including that more and more patients are turning to alternative and natural medicine as opposed to conventional therapies. If you are interested in learning more about naturopathy schools or would like to find one near you, feel free to use the Healing Arts Schools’ directory to find one of several naturopathy schools today.