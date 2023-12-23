Most Satisfying Video Games Of 2009

The year 2009 has been a great year for new video games. There has been ample selection for gamers to choose from and many of them have been much anticipated releases. There are several titles that make the most popular selling list of 2009, for all three systems; Nintendo Wii, PSP and Xbox360. Each system offers consumers something different when enjoying some of their most favorite games.

Agence de voyage

Hotels hammamet

Hotels sousse

Booking

Billet d’avion

Bel azur hammamet

Sol azur hammamet

Royal azur hammamet

Nintendo Wii has released a whole slew of games this year, aimed at kids and adults alike. The Wii Sports Resorts is a game that was well waited for and introduced a new Wii accessory called the Motion Plus. This little gadget allows players to get full motion access to the resort games of choice. The games in this game are fun to play and really make you feel like you are at a resort. Rabbids Go Home, was another popular game, it is one of a series that keeps getting better. People seem to like moving the rabbids around and participating in many action filled games.

The New Supermario Bros, was a very highly anticipated game. Many users young and old were lining up to get first copies. This game features the super Mario crew that we love and all of what we would expect in a Mario game. The game’s graphics and unique worlds have us only guessing as to what is coming next. Nintendo Wii also released a mature game called Madworld that was quite popular. This game is for mature gamers who find different ways of killing characters to be entertaining. This game has provided lots of shock value for Nintendo Wii users.

Xbox360 has also released some excellent games. Batman Vs Arkham Asylum is a game that exhumes another chapter in the batman saga. In this game, Batman is lured to the asylum and trapped by the Joker. Batman must return the asylum back to normal while defeating the Joker and his new cast of crazy helpers. The Beatles Rock band is an assortment of video game, microphone, drum set and guitar. The game is well loved because it features all of the Beatles music that fans love and it puts the player in the perspective of the Beatles characters.

DJ Hero is another game that has been very successful in 2009. This game brought hip hop music to the gaming world and provides 93 original mixes for gamers to listen to. This includes a game, a turntable and a two-pack of CDs featuring Jay-Z and Eminem. In this game players can scratch, and mix music, move a record back and forth and rewind and replay songs.

PSP had a successful 2009 with lots of new releases and great games for all ages. DJ Hero was one of the top selling games for PSP users. Street fighter IV was also a popular game for fans. This game provided gamers with all of the fighting they have come to love, with well liked characters and beloved combat moves. This game allows for better graphics, new characters and some new fighting moves that have made this game a hit.

Rachet and Clank Future: A crack in time has been a well loved game in 2009. It features two well loved creatures of Sony and provides them with an excellent journey. Ratchet must save his robot friend and while doing so must solve lots of puzzles. This character can