Life/Work Balance; it’s a conscious decision

Cleaning and maintenance of the Americas office building isvery huge. It covers the cleaning of the buildings, retail, commercial, industrial, educational and healthcare facilities. More than $50 billion is spent annually on the janitorial services in America. There is a stiff competition in the janitorial services. Owners and the property managers can seek the services of the contractors so that they can provide added value and service that are not provided by the traditional ‘morn and pop’ operations that still persist in the profession. There is a subsidiary of ABM industries known as American Building Maintenance Company of New York (ABM) that is the largest facility services contractor and one of the major companies that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is indeed regarded as one of the best companies in providing quality services to the clients and also making the competition real tough. They are also lauded by many professionals associated with the business as one of the best companies which has raised the bar for quality standard in the janitorial services.

The company, American Building Maintenance Company, was awarded the prestigious and one of the rare certifications, ISO 9001 for their building maintenance operations at 31st West 52nd Street in Manhattan thus makingit only the fourth such designation ever in the United States. ISO 9001 is one of the most popular and one of the most prestigious quality standard certification in the whole world. Many countries around the world strive real hard for getting certified. Their revision of the quality standard certification is not an easy task and only a company with proper proceduresand documentation of the methods achieve this certification. There are many reasons that many companies around the world are now paying great dealof attention on outsourcing their services. This trend is most popularamong the telecom companies where they outsource their customer care operations in order to cut the costs and increase the amount of revenue. On the same lines, the trend of outsourcing janitorial and other building services continues.

One of the advantages of outsourcing the janitorial services is that it allows the building managers to focus on their core operations. Another of the advantages is that outsourcing of the janitorial services ensures better training and introduction of thorough background screening to take advantage of the previous work in the same field. It also helps in the staff continuity and allows greater liability which can prove to be extremely attractive. However, if you want to add the in-house janitorial services, your costs can increase many folds because you have to hire the services of someone who is able to oversee the scheduling, benefits, staffing and all the other minor details. Even if you go for hiring a contractor, the administrative overhead is built in tothe rate. It is a natural phenomenon that each and every business wants to create some kind of strategic relationship with each of their vendors. Some companies really fill this gap by dividing their work load into different departments such as Electrical, Janitorial, Security, Engineering and Lighting.