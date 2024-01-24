Launch of Amara Flash Photo Slideshow Software

version before deciding to buy it. The free, unregistered version can be downloaded for free from the Amara Software website, and it is fully functional, but slideshows created with the free version will contain a visible watermark. To get the registered version without the watermark, users can buy Amara Flash Photo Slideshow Maker for just US$29.95 through they secure payment service link on the Amara Software website. Once they’ve bought it, users will get free updates!

https://www.slidethecities.com/



More information about Amara Flash Photo Slideshow Maker is available on the website, where you can also see some working examples of a photo slide show created with the program: www.amarasoftware.com/flash-slide-show.htm. For any other questions, please e-mail the program’s creator at

Amara Software is the developer of no-nonsense Flash programs, making it easier for people to create Flash elements for their website. Other Flash programs by Amara Software are: