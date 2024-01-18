How To Package Your CBD Products Safely

What’s even better? Many of these docs have a Canadian focus, and we at Calm Collectiv couldn’t be happier. Check out this list of our favorite documentaries around Canadian weed that cover everything you need to know about marijuana.

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Meet Nate Norman. A seemingly normal Idaho teenager, Norman is anything but! Indeed, he is an enterprising teen who runs a drug smuggling business his group of stoner friends bringing in illegal cannabis from Canada into Idaho.

Hearing that just north of the border, Canadian weed was the best weed, he sets off to capitalize on this. “I was this high school dropout, but I ran a disciplined, US$68-million a year business,” Norman shares in the trailer.

As you can expect, things don’t always remain peachy. Join along on the journey that ends up escalating into violence and Norman ends up in a not-so-great space, in the documentary, and in real life. Tune in and watch how Norman navigates through the ins and outs of the illegal cannabis market in Idaho, which is still illegal for recreational and medicinal cannabis use. Fun fact: Idaho is the only remaining state that does not have any laws recognizing the medicinal properties and values of cannabis.

Doobious Business (2019)

Get an intimate look at Glenn, a man who is an equal parts businessman, family man, and pot dealer living in Toronto. This funny and hilarious portrait of the life of a man who experiences a crash and burn following the Canadian weed legalization. While the rest of the world celebrates the pro-cannabis movement, Glenn is working tooth and nail to avoid it. Follow his trials and tribulations in this fun documentary that outlines both the impacts of legalization on already existing dealers and watch as Glenn works tooth and nail to help stop the impending vote for legalization.

In 2019, just as Canada goes to vote, only one party remains a hold out on legalizing weed – the Conservative party. Glenn, in an effort to avoid legalization and the subsequent disruption on his cash flow and illegal business, goes as far as driving people around on a bus get them to their local polling stations – where they can vote Conservative and effectively quash impending pro-cannabis regulations.