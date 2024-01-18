How to make customers say yes to your cannabis boxes

The cannabis drug is used by many people all over the world for medical and recreational purposes. Moreover, many companies are selling different forms of it as well. Thus, this makes the cannabis industry very competitive. However, cannabis products have to be sealed in boxes for their protection. Therefore, customers don’t know which product they should buy. This is where the role of packaging comes in the preparation. The packaging of your cannabis products can significantly affect their sales as well. It is crucial to make your packaging attractive to attract customers. Here are some of the best ways you can achieve unique cannabis boxes:

Pick a durable material

Cannabis products need extra care and protection, especially from moisture and humidity. Thus, selecting a suitable material for your boxes is essential. Moreover, you should also ensure that you choose a high-quality material. Picking a high-quality material has the following main advantages:

Keeps cannabis products safe so that your customers can get the best.

It maintains the design of the box for a long time.

It will give a longer shelf life to the box and the cannabis products.

You can choose from several different materials for your boxes. For instance, cardstock, also known as pasteboard, is a popular choice for affordable cannabis packaging boxes. It is a durable material and offers adequate protection to cannabis products. Moreover, it is readily available, which makes it inexpensive as well as possible. Similarly, you can also use a rigid material. This material is sturdy and even thicker than cardstock.

However, if you are searching for a sustainable packaging option, then kraft material is the perfect choice for you. This material is eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable. Furthermore, it is quite resilient as well. So, by choosing kraft material, you can protect the environment and your cannabis products at the same time.

Choose a suitable design for your boxes.

Cannabis is sold in different forms. Thus, the box’s design should be selected according to the type of product you are selling. In addition to this, the design should not only be attractive but efficient as well. Efficiency is a highly appreciated characteristic when it comes to boxes. This is because customers often get frustrated and refrain from repurchasing the product if the packaging is complicated.

There are various designs offered by the packaging industries for cannabis product boxes. However, the designs can be customized according to your requirements. Some of the popular designs used are:

Sleeve boxes.

Tuck-end boxes.

Hexagon boxes.

Gable bags.

Five-panel hanger boxes.

Seal-end boxes.

To make these designs even better, you can personalize the coating as well. There are three coatings available for this purpose. They are:

Gloss.

Matte.