How To Get Thousands Of Visitors To Your Blog In 10 Easy Steps

For start you must have some posts. Search engines and people must read something on your blog. So if you don’t have content add some before start promoting the blog. Remember if the content is high quality people will talk about your blog to other, that brings you extra free traffic.

So let us start promoting the blog.

1. Let search engine know you exist.

2. Submit your blog to blog directories

Submitting to blog directories will help you increase the number of visitors, your page rank and your search engine position. Submit in as many blog directories as you can.

3. Submit your blog to general and niche directories

Submitting general and niche get a better search engine position and will increase the number of readers for your blog.

4. Submit you feeds to Rss directories

Submit your blog to Rss directories.

5. Use social bookmarks

Adding social bookmark links to your blog makes it easy for your visitors to save and share your content.

6. Use Article Directories

Article directories can be a great resource for articles to post on your blog. Here are a few:

7. Start a press release campaign

When you have enough content on your blog start a press release campaign. You will find a lot of press release distributors just using a search engine.

8. Place the link and description of your blog in your signature

So that any posts to forums, outgoing emails, auto responder courses will promote your blog.

9. Locate blogs with a lot of traffic and place useful comments in their comment box.

Be sure the blog and your comments are relevant to both your blog and theirs. Senseless posts won’t help you, they’ll hurt you.