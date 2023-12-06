Gothic Plus Size Glory: Flaunting Your Dark Side with Extra Fabulousness

The moon’s always full, the bats always in flight, and the crypt? It’s where you store your shoes. Now, if you’re thinking that your voluptuous form is a challenge in the realm of gothic attire, think again. It’s a canvas waiting for the dark, artistic touch. Let’s embark on a journey to flaunt that shadowy splendor with sass and size!

Embrace the Darkness (and Your Curves):

First off, let’s clear the cobwebs. Being plus-size doesn’t mean hiding behind layers of black tulle. No, darling, it means painting the town blood-red in an gothic outfit that screams confidence. The goal? Accentuate, not hide.

Corsetry: Your Curvy BFF

Oh, the corset! It’s not just a tool of Victorian oppression anymore. Embrace this iconic piece that celebrates your curves.

Tips:

Opt for adjustable lace-ups. It’ll cinch the waist while letting you breathe (because fainting is so 1880s).

Pair with flowing skirts or tight pants. It’s like saying, “I’m edgy and poetic at the same time.”

Maxi Magic for Maximum Impact:

The long, flowing maxi dress: it’s like a cloak but socially acceptable for daywear. Perfect for the goth who’s aiming for ‘medieval sorceress meets modern diva.’

Prints Charming:

Who said goths only wear black? Okay, maybe most people. But let’s not forget about patterns! Skulls, bats, haunted houses – they’re not just for tattoos.

Accessorize like the Dark Queen You Are:

From chokers to velvet gloves, the devil is in the details.

Tips:

Statement jewelry: Think bold, think big, think ‘could double as a weapon.’

Belts: A great way to define the waist and add some goth glam.