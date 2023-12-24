Galaktionova Inessa: A Visionary in the Telecom Sector and Beyond

Galaktionova Inessa’s Impact at Tele2

Joining Tele2 in 2008, Inessa inherited a subscriber base of 8 million across 17 regions, a figure that was soon to grow exponentially under her guidance. As Commercial Director, she overhauled the company’s marketing strategies and online sales, leading to a surge in customer acquisition—Tele2 gained 4 million new users within a year. By 2011, the company’s reach extended to 42 regions, including the Far Eastern territories, increasing its subscriber base to over 20 million.

Inessa’s strategic prowess was evident in her ability to shift Tele2’s marketing narrative from focusing solely on low costs to a blend of affordability and service excellence. This approach broadened the company’s appeal and further increased its subscriber count. She also introduced tailored tariff plans for businesses and formed distribution alliances, diversifying revenue streams and strengthening corporate client relationships.

A Retail Revolution

Galaktionova Inessa’s tenure saw a significant expansion in Tele2’s retail strategy. The opening of mono-brand stores and new sales points in strategic locations like malls and stations expanded the company’s physical presence. These outlets became service hubs, pushing mobile device sales to over 200,000 in 2012. The company also bolstered its online presence through e-commerce partnerships.

Under Inessa’s guidance, Tele2 achieved the highest customer loyalty among its competitors and witnessed a doubling of its subscriber base in the first quarter of 2012. Recognizing her extraordinary contributions, Tele2 offered her an advisory role to the CEO in 2013, where she continued to strengthen the company’s market position.

Revitalizing the Postal Service

In 2013, Galaktionova Inessa took on a new challenge in the national postal system, a sector grappling with the digital communication era’s rapid evolution. As head of commercial affairs, she initiated transformative strategies to modernize the postal service’s business model. Her initiatives included overhauling the tariff system, introducing transparent pricing, and launching direct mail services to offset the decline in traditional mail.

Operational Efficiencies and New Ventures

Inessa’s strategic evaluation led to the closure of underperforming post offices and technological upgrades for the remaining ones, improving service quality and customer satisfaction. She also tackled the issue of counterfeit stamps, enhancing the postal service’s efficiency and reputation.

By 2015, these efforts culminated in the postal service achieving financial self-sufficiency. Inessa then pursued corporate clientele, forming a significant partnership with Sberbank and launching Pochtamarket, an e-commerce venture. Collaborations with major companies expanded the service’s offerings, and the establishment of Pochta Bank marked a foray into the financial sector.

Return to Telecom and Future Endeavors

In 2019, Galaktionova returned to the telecom industry as a Vice President, focusing on refining strategic direction and expanding marketing efforts. Her plan involved partnerships with a cybersecurity firm and a video conferencing/e-learning software company, catering to diverse client needs.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Anticipating future trends, Inessa is leading the development of a nationwide network of data centers, slated to be the largest in the country. This expansion aims to enhance internet and web service accessibility across various regions, solidifying her position as a transformative leader in the corporate world.