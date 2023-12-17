Financing for Investment Property

Understanding different types of loans, and knowing when to use them is essential for investing in real-estate. Different loans are used for different reasons. Specific loans may be used for holding property long term, and specific loans are used for short term holds. Each type of loan has a specific purpose when investing in real-estate. Learning each loans purpose is essential to ensure the right loan is being applied to the correct investing strategy. Investors can get crossed up very easily, costing them a lot of time and money. Knowing when to use a specific type of loan can be the difference between making a lot of money and losing a property to foreclosure. Below is a list of the most popular loans used by investors.

· Fixed Rate Mortgage – This loan is probably the most common loan used by average real-estate investors. It is also one of the safest to use. The interest rates are locked for the entire life of the loan. This loan usually comes in terms of 15 years, 20 years, 30 years, or 40 years. The longer the term, the lower your payments will be. Obtaining the lowest payments may sound good, but a longer term equals much more interest paid to the bank. Choose a term that will allow the most cash-flow out of your investment property. This is the perfect loan for a property that does not need rehab and is to be held as a long-term investment.

· Adjustable Rate Mortgage- This is the same type of loan that has recently been the cause for many foreclosures over the last couple years. People have been steered away from these loans. This is not a bad loan if investors understand how to use it correctly. These loans usually come in 10/1, 7/1, 5/1, and 3/1. The number before the one indicates the length of the first term. After the first term the payment will increase to a higher fixed interest rate. The first term payments may be cheaper than a conventional loan, but after it adjust the payments will significantly go up. This loan is best used for property intended to be sold before the end of the first term. The advantage is that the investor will have a low mortgage payment for the first term.