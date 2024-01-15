Estate Agents And Realtors Are Same?

Selling and buying the properties for the less experienced people involves many complies that they find hard to crack. The prime task rather I would say the most important task involved in each property dealing is exploring the listed Estate agents or Realtors to hire the best one. The terms Estate agents and Realtors are not interchangeable. Very few investors and sellers know about the thin line between both the professionals while you can improve your profits by choosing the correct professional. Knowing the difference between the Estate Agents and Realtors may help you to chose the efficient property expert that could elevate your experience.

Realtor- NAR Certification Makes Difference

Realtor is expected to be a member of National Association of REALTORS. The membership of this organization abides the Realtor to follow the ethics, standards and processing codes mentioned in its guidelines comprsing of seventeen articles. Any member of NAR will stricltly practice the guidelines in any condition. You can expect better service standards and integrity from a REALTOR. The community of lawyers, practitioners and lawyers accept and repect NAR guidelines as a scale to judge the overall quality. To be a qualified REALTOR, a member has to complete the ‘ethics training’ within one year after registration with NAR. All the NAR members have to attend an ‘instrunctional ethics codes course’ atleast of 2 1/2 hours once in every 4 years. Only qualified Realtors are allowed to use the ‘REALTOR’trademark for business acitivities. The code of NAR ethics does not abide the broker or the real estate agent.

Real Estate Agent- For Non complex Deals

Real estate agent may be anyone with legal and valid license to sell properties; this licence may be for acting as a property sales professional, associate broker or the broker. Estate Agents also need to attend minimum numbers of classes spanned up 40-90 hours followed by a test. A real estate agent can not work independently; it is must to be associated with a broker. However, a real estate agent may also be Realtor. The presence of registred trade mark ‘Realtor’ on the business card may tell about the qualification of choosen Estate Agents. These professionals work just like the brokers but these are not allowed to have their brokerage firm.

Choosing between the two depends upon the size and the nature of deal. If you are interested to buy a small or mid size property for immediate non-commercial personal use, Estate Agents may serve the purpose. And, if you are planning for the big gains with huge investments, explore deep to rope in a prestigious Realtor.