Commercial Drain Snake – Durable Equipment

should be used in the proper application, or it won’t matter how well it was made – it’ll wear out or break and need replaced sooner than necessary.

Duracable’s main styles of sewer cables are hollow core and inner core. Hollow core cable is the favorite of most technicians. It is a sturdy design, but is flexible enough to maneuver around most bends in the drains. Inner core cables are made by inserting a nylon strand through a hollow core cable. This makes the inner core sturdier and less flexible, ideal for long straight runs. Both styles are effective, and commercial drain snakes are often purchased based on the individual sewer technician’s preference. Duracable makes its cables with high quality materials, including its own proprietary high-tensile strength wire. This translates to https://clicdanstaville.fr/ the finished products being able to build up more torque than other cables, making it easier to loosen and clear clogs.

Duracable also makes sure the commercial drain snakes live up to their great reputations. The cables go through rigorous testing before, during, and after the manufacturing. The cable is meant to last, but each snake comes with a 30-day warranty in case of issues.

Once you’ve received the cable of your choice, you’ll need to load the cable carefully to avoid damaging the commercial drain snake. Removing the cable incorrectly from the carton is the first mistake many technicians make. The correct way to remove the cable from the carton is by removing the tagged end first. Removing the cable incorrectly often causes kinks in the cable. It’s relatively easy to tell when cable has been removed incorrectly because the distance between kinks will be nearly uniform. Unless you’re using a Reel Easy cable loader to load cable directly into a reel, you should remove the entire length of the cable from the carton and lay it flat on the ground or floor. Make sure you have adequate space to eliminate the chance of cable getting caught on an object. If the cable gets caught, it could build up too much torque and get twisted. When the cable is loaded into the machine reel, position the machine near the cleanout and lower the end of the cable into the drain. You should never turn on the machine while the cable is fully out of the drain line as it could injure you or someone nearby – especially if there is a blade attached.