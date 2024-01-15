Benefits of Downloading Movies Online

The major sources through which you can watch movies on Box TV are smartphones and personal computers. However, there are more than one dozen languages in which you can watch movies on a minimum amount of subscription fee. For free Hindi movies online streaming, you can select the trial version.

2- NetFlix

It is one such platform that releases all the latest Bollywood movies. At NetFlix, you need to buy a monthly or a yearly package. The cost of this famous platform is very nominal when compared to each movie theatre cost. The non-stop Hindi movies online streaming experience is very smooth on the respective source. You can watch TV shows worldwide released on firestick, Smart TV or on the smartphone.

3- YuppFlix

It is another very impressive online website source that lists free movies. It provides 14 days free trial service in which almost every movie is available for download as well as online streaming without spending a penny.

4- Amazon Prime

This is the most amazing and popular source for Hindi movies online streaming. It is now available on various platforms and the most successful one is the TV fire stick. A normal LCD or LED can become a smart TV with a nominal one-time investment. For a year 999 INR subscription charge is applicable for one ID. With one ID you can connect more than 3 devices for a year.

5- Hotstar

Hotstar is an online movie streaming source that enables a user to see and buy a movie being a premium customer. Like other Hindi Bollywood movie streaming applications, it is also giving several language movie features.

6- Hungama Movies

A very old source of Hindi movies online streaming is Hungama Movies. An extensive collection of movies in various languages is found on it. On this platform, you can enjoy songs, videos, documentary films, and TV shows too.

7-SonyLIV

Sony entertainment channel launched its online portal cum application that is compatible with all Android-based devices. It can be downloaded for free. After its trial period, the user has to buy the subscription to download and watch Hindi movies online. It contains all the latest movies, TV shows and Hollywood flicks that have been released recently.

8- ErosNow

Eros is one of the most renowned entertainment companies that have released several Hindi movies. It has launched Hindi movies online streaming platforms for all types of operating systems including Apple.

9- VOOT

It is a newly launched application for Hindi movies and various other entertainment TV shows. After you purchase its subscription, you can watch free of cost on this platform.