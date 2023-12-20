7 Steps Towards a Positive State of Mind

Positive thinkers quickly zone in on the positive side of even the darkest moments in their lives, and often see those predicaments as opportunities for growth and learning. Positive thinkers are resilient and able to deal with stressful situations in productive ways.

“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.”- Anthony J. D’Angelo

Becoming a positive thinker is not necessarily something that will happen overnight. Depending on the severity of the negativity, it can take time to make appropriate changes.

The practice of positive thinking, and making it a character trait rather than a one-time thing, takes effort, patience, and time. If optimism is not natural to you, there are ways to turn it around.

Work towards combating the negativity you identified and maintaining an optimistic nature and use these steps as tools in the process.

7 Steps To A Positive Attitude

1. Say something positive whenever you think something negative. The tricky part about this is catching each negative thought as is happens. As much as possible, stop the negative thought as it happens and say something constructive to yourself, such as “today is going to be great.”

Positive affirmations can be recited daily to reprogram the mind of negative thinking. There is a positive opposite for virtually everything negative…

“The weather is too hot.” versus “The sun feels good on my skin.”“People at work are annoying.” versus “It’s great to a have a team to help with the workload.”

“I look fat in that dress.” versus “I look awesome in that dress.”“I screwed up again.” versus “I made a mistake that I will learn from.”“I should be graduating at the top of my class.” versus “I am so proud that I am graduating.”“All this snow is a hassle; it makes life harder and creates more work.” versus “The snow left my backyard looking like a scene from a postcard.”“My husband cooked dinner for me, but it was only pasta.” versus “I so appreciate my husband cooking dinner for me.”“I worked hard all day but did not get nearly enough done.” versus “W