5 Lessons You can learn from Poker

1. Importance of Emotional control

Good Poker Players are in control of their emotions when playing. They keep what is called a ‘Poker Face’ in spite of the flush of emotions that can occur in times of success or failure. Being extremely emotional affects one’s decision making process, especially when the game stakes are high. During such scenarios one tends to take decisions under momentary impulse that need not always be right.

Similar is the case of Life, where without emotional control one can often develop a habit of making decisions without considering all the available options. Successful poker players have fine mastery over masking their emotions when compared to amateur beginners and the same is true in life. People in life too who are better able to handle their emotions, come out in flying colors irrespective of the situations they are put in.

2. Playing the Hand you are dealt with

If you want to be a good Poker Player, you must learn to play your best with the cards in your hand. Similarly in life, you don’t have another option but to just play your best in the circumstances you find yourself in. What you find as Bad cards, skilled Poker players like Phil Ivey can turn them into Pot Winners. Likewise numerous people born into what unfortunate situations learn to successfully turn things in their favor albeit in the long run.

3. Developing a Disciplinary Attitude

Discipline involves strictly adhering to doing a particular activity at a particularly time every day without fail. Let’s agree to the fact there is certain risk to Poker, but developing the right strategy and the will of discipline will no-doubt help one to do well in the long game ahead. Similarly, in Life good discipline combined with good habits help one in overall self-development.

4. Efficient Bankroll management

If you don’t have the earlier mentioned qualities of emotional control, discipline, it is unlikely that you would do well in Bankroll management. Bankroll management implies that Poker player know how to effectively manage their money while playing. It’s important to understand that is a game and if you don’t manage your money responsibly you could lose it all in a single game.

Basic things, like knowing which Poker variant suits you and how much you should bet in a single session (that would have numerous hands) will help you tremendously. This is an extremely important element that all players should learn when playing online poker in India.

5. Win in the Long Run

To Play Poker online successfully requires a lot of patience and the ability to learn from your mistakes. You will yourself realize that you are becoming better at Online Poker once you have played more hands regularly. Poker Experts suggest that it always best to practice on FREE CASH games first, and then only when you are confident about your game should enter Cash games. Also, start with low stakes cash games first and then moving further to low stakes Cash games.