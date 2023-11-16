How to get a good man and keep him

There is such a lot of emphasis naturadlapiekna.pl put on looks and we are bombarded with advertisements telling us how to look more sexy, glamorous or young, but the truly decent and caring guy does not expect us to look sexy, glamorous and young and would prefer a woman who looks intelligent, serious and interesting as well as pretty. Any guy who decides who to date based solely on her looks and whether or not she dresses sexily is probably only interested in sex, so why bother with him?

When you are trying to find men online then use this as a guide. If the guy goes on about photos, looks, measurements, size, he is shallow or only thinking about sex. A truly intelligent and loveable man would realise that your hobbies, job, lifestyle, background, education, family are as important as your looks if not more so. Likewise it should be important to you that the guy has more than youth or looks to offer otherwise he might turn out to be the most boring, stupid or nasty partner you have ever had. Any good agony aunt will tell you that!

I once had a client who only dated very good looking men. Yet because that was her rule she always ended up with nasty men who lied to her or cheated on her or beat her up. She was very keen on getting a full time committed partner but she had no idea about being fussy and how it was better to be alone than to make do. She saw herself as getting a husband soon but would often meet up with and go out with guys who were married or whose wives had thrown them out. Excitement and looks alone do not last and even if you only want a casual or short term relationship they are very limited in what they achieve.

Some good looking people are so full of themselves, spending all of their time preening themselves in front of mirrors and all of their energy and money on buying clothes and beauty treatments, is that such a good thing? If you have a brain then for a long term relationship you need someone who has something between their ears and who wants you for more than sex or as an ornament. If it is just fun and you can avoid falling for them, such as a holiday romance, then what the heck, just go for it. With millions of men in the World it is very easy to get one, but finding one that is worth being with is the tricky bit.