Celiac disease is linked to infertility. You may have it and not even know – here’s the latest.

The effects on pregnancy are better defined and are discussed at the end of this article.

CD FEMALE FERTILITY

The papers on celiac disease and infertility seem to quote the same statistics, which since 2000 all retain the same positive message. That is, If you are celiac, you must maintain your gluten free diet while attempting pregnancy and once successful, during pregnancy. The only extra advice is to replace the vitamins and minerals that you may be missing by excluding gluten grains from your diet.

The reason for maintaining a gluten free diet during attempts at conception are that it is believed that Infertility and miscarriage in celiacs are caused by mal-absorption affects – due to the body’s inability to absorb the nutrients required conceive and then carry a healthy baby. In fact studies have shown that “the incidence of celiac disease in women with unexplained infertility has been estimated at four to eight percent” (ref 1)

Researchers also found that “CD women who were not on the gluten-free diet started their menstrual cycle up to a year and a half later than women with celiac disease who were following the diet. In addition, researchers found that up to 39% of women not on the gluten free diet experienced periods of amenorrhea (irregular periods), compared to only nine percent of CD women who were on the gluten-free diet. Women with celiac disease who were not on the gluten-free diet were found to enter menopause four to five years earlier than women with celiac disease who were on the diet. (ref 1)

