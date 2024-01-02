10 virtual reality games to keep your eyes on in 2016

mediaimage

Before starting, a short summary of the competing headsets:

Playstation VR is the only console candidate, boasting as the cheaper alternative and aiming at the ever expanding community of over 30 Million PS4 owners worldwide.

HTC Vive is the last to take part in this race, but certainly not the least, since having an active collaboration with Valve and its dearly beloved Steam Store probably gives it a headstart in the content side of VR—especially in the eyes of indie developers.

Oculus Rift is the father of modern VR, being the first headset that jumpstarted the hype after its overly successful Kickstarter campaign, and the infamous Facebook deal of 2014. Its price is estimated to be lower than HTC Vive, but above Playstation VR.

Now that we got over and done with this, let’s move forward on the real deal: the games. 10 games that surprised us, amazed us, and made us count the days till the release of the headsets actually arrives. From top to bottom—unranked—these games are:

Robinson: The Journey

(Playstation VR)

You’re probably vaguely aware of the tech demos that included dinosaurs chasing you, underwater excursions and many other impressive things. Robinson: The Journey is Crytek’s product of work from one of those demos that ended up becoming a full fledged game. Using the CryEngine technology, and the narrative prowess of VR, you take the role of young boy who ends up in an island full of dinosaurs of any size. A Jurassic Park inspired experience, this is a game that everyone will fall in love with.

I can’t wait to get my hands on it!